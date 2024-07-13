Web Browsers Leftovers
Lauren N Liberda ☛ More web, less web apps! Some thoughts on the web. - lauren n. liberda
Web app technologies became incoherent, prioritizing developer experience over user, and not making the former great either. Web browsers introduced cascade stylesheets a lot of time ago, to allow separating the styling from the content and stop repeating it all the time. Moders developers went back, using the class field to define styles for each item separately again. I'm not kidding. The CSS1 specification from 2008:
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto ☛ Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Profiling a web engine
One topic that interests me endlessly is profiling. I’ve covered this topic many times in this blog, but not enough to risk sounding like a broken record yet. So here we are again!
Not everyone may know this but GNOME has its own browser, Web (a.k.a. Epiphany, or Ephy for the intimates). It’s a fairly old project, descendant of Galeon. It uses the GTK port of WebKit as its web engine.
The recent announcement that WebKit on GNU/Linux (both WebKitGTK and WPE WebKit) switched to Skia for rendering brought with it a renewed interest in measuring the performance of WebKit.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Fakespot reveals the product categories with the most and least reliable product reviews for summer and back-to-school shopping
Today, Fakespot, a free browser extension and website that protects consumers from unreliable reviews and sellers, announced the Amazon product categories with the most reliable and unreliable reviews, just in time for the big summer sales and back-to-school shopping season.
