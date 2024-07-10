Ubuntu Leftovers
-
I fixed a 6-year-old .deb installation bug in Ubuntu MATE and Xubuntu
Two and a half years ago, I committed to doing more open-source contributions in my free time and was finally irritated enough about this problem to look into it. I searched around for more info. Lo and behold, lots of people were also affected and there was already an issue from 2019 on Ubuntu’s bug tracker about it. Note: the original bug text was everything underneath the “[ Original Description ]” section. The stuff at the top is recent paperwork I filled out for the Stable Release Update (SRU) process.
-
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 847
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 847 for the week of June 30 – July 6, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
How to Easily Setup Home Media Server in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
This simple tutorial shows how to easily turn your Ubuntu or Debian into home media server, so that you can listen to the music, watch photos and videos that are stored in GNU/Linux PC remotely using your mobile phones and/or smart TVs.
-
Install and Use Rootkit Hunter on Ubuntu such as 24.04 or 22.04
Rootkit Hunter (Hunter) is an open-source but powerful tool for GNU/Linux systems that scans for local exploits, backdoors, and rootkits. Therefore, it is an essential tool for server administrators, especially for maintaining system security by checking for common signs of malicious software.