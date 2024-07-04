today's howtos
-
Keenan ☛ An alarmingly concise and very hinged summary of what it was like to build this site from scratch
It was May 13, 2024 when the sky opened up and the gods deigned to bless us with a grand proclamation: a private equity firm was to swoop in and save Squarespace from the perils of public trading. What news! Private equity! My two favorite words right after frontal lobotomy! It was May 13, 2024 when I realized my time with Squarespace was through. After over a decade of building websites with them. Failed blogs and failed podcasts and failed businesses. Now, the failure of Capitalism made it clear that it was finally time to move on.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Installing Ansible on a RISC-V computer
Ansible runs on Python, and Python runs on... well pretty much everything. Including newer RISC-V machines.
But Ansible has a lot of dependencies, and some of these dependencies have caused frustration from time to time on x86 and Arm (so having issues with a dependency is just a way of life when you enter dependency hell)... but in this case, for the past few months, I've never had luck installing Ansible from PyPI (Python's Package Index) on any RISC-V system, using pip install ansible.
-
Chris McLeod ☛ Adding the New Mastodon Link Attribution Meta Tag
I just added[1] the new Mastodon/Fediverse link attribution meta tag to this site, partly because I think it’s a neat idea, but also because it took ~2 minutes to do and I’m all for quick wins at the moment.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install Latest Mainline Linux kernel On Ubuntu
When a project becomes closed-source or introduces restrictions, it's not uncommon for the open-source community to respond by forking the project and creating an alternative.
In this case, Brian K. White, stepped in and forked the Ukuu project, ensuring that the original spirit of the project lives on, and users can still access a free and open-source solution for updating their Linux kernels.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ MySQL 9.0 Released
MySQL, the world’s most popular open-source relational database management system, has taken a significant leap forward with the release of version 9.0. This latest iteration, unveiled on July 1, 2024, brings a host of new features, performance enhancements, and security improvements that are set to reshape the landscape of database management.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TensorFlow on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. TensorFlow, an open-source machine learning framework developed by Google, has revolutionized the field of artificial intelligence. Its versatility and robustness have made it a go-to choice for researchers, developers, and data scientists alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install HPLIP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HPLIP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. HPLIP is an open-source driver package developed by HP to provide full support for their printers and multifunction devices on GNU/Linux systems. It offers a wide range of features, including high-quality printing, scanning, faxing, ink level monitoring, and wireless connectivity.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TensorFlow on Fedora 40. TensorFlow, an open-source machine learning framework, has revolutionized the field of artificial intelligence. Its powerful tools and libraries enable developers and researchers to create sophisticated deep-learning models for various applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install JasperReports on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install JasperReports on Debian 12. JasperReports is a powerful, open-source reporting tool that has become indispensable for businesses seeking robust business intelligence and reporting capabilities. This versatile software allows organizations to create, manage, and distribute complex reports with ease, transforming raw data into meaningful insights.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNOME Flashback on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Upgrade Apache on Debian 12, 11, or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache Maven on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache on Debian 12, 11, or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install HPLIP on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Jellyfin Media Server on Debian 12, 11, or 10
-
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Manage User Passwords on Linux
If you’re a GNU/Linux admin, you probably take care of any number of servers, all of which contain numerous users. Those users log in via various means or protocols, such as SSH, FTP and HTTP. In order to successfully log in, those users have to have — passwords.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Reset a Network Interface in Linux
-
How to Enable the Next Generation of Microservices
Organizations can break down monolithic applications into smaller, purposeful and reusable services with microservices, and DevOps teams can build, test and deploy applications faster.