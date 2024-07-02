posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024



Quoting: Linux Lite 7.0 might be the best lightweight Linux distro on the market | ZDNET —

My friend recently wanted to bring an old laptop back to life. Her aging Intel MacBook was no longer supported by Apple, and instead of letting the machine wind up in a landfill somewhere, she decided to install Linux, an OS she'd never used before.

She started her quest with Linux Mint, which is always a good place to start. Unfortunately, the installation failed for her (mostly because of the doggedly slow nature of the machine), so she reached out.

Given her hardware, there was only one logical suggestion to make -- Linux Lite. This installation went well for her, except the keyboard layout was automatically selected incorrectly. Fortunately, that was an easy fix.

After this experience, I realized I hadn't reviewed Linux Lite in a while, and it was time to rectify that. So, I downloaded the ISO, spun up a virtual machine, and in less than five minutes logged into the desktop.