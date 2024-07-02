Raspberry Pi, Purism and Bunnie Huang's Open Hardware Picks

Not only does this robot (4tronix £126) look remarkably similar to the real Mars Curiosity rover, it uses the same type of rocker-bogie suspension system developed by NASA. This allows the six wheels to move up and down semi-independently so they all maintain contact with the ground while the rover’s body stays level. It’s amazing to watch in action and far superior to fixed-wheel buggies in handling difficult terrain. It can even clamber over fairly large rocks.