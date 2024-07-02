Raspberry Pi, Purism and Bunnie Huang's Open Hardware Picks
Raspberry Pi ☛ Hello World #24 out now: Impact of tech
Issue 24 of Hello World gives you ideas for how to help your learners think openly and critically about technology.
Purism ☛ PureOS Optional Subscription Added to Advance Development
Purism funds a lot of Linux and Free/Libre and Open Source software including: inventing true convergence, working tirelessly to push all changes into other projects like the Linux Kernel, GNOME, and Debian, while also innovating with Phosh, Phoc, Libhandy (later Libadwaita), libfeedbackd, and creating foundational mobile apps like Calls, Chats, and adding convergence to many core applications like Settings, Calendar, and Clocks.
Raspberry Pi ☛ M.A.R.S. Rover Robot | #MagPiMonday
Not only does this robot (4tronix £126) look remarkably similar to the real Mars Curiosity rover, it uses the same type of rocker-bogie suspension system developed by NASA. This allows the six wheels to move up and down semi-independently so they all maintain contact with the ground while the rover’s body stays level. It’s amazing to watch in action and far superior to fixed-wheel buggies in handling difficult terrain. It can even clamber over fairly large rocks.
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, June 2024
Some of the tricks used here are kind of mind blowing; on paper, [...] I wouldn’t think it would work, yet clearly it does. [...]
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware May 2024
A lot of questions in the comments about why a 50/60Hz jumper. I think it’s because as a backup power switch, a deviation of the mains frequency by 10Hz is considered a failure, and thus, backup power should be engaged. I also think the unit does zero-crossing detection to minimize arcing during the switch-over. The system drives a pair of rather beefy solenoids, which can be seen to the left of the load switch in the image below.