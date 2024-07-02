I recently ran into a bug in some Go code that no one had touched in a few years. The code in question was not particularly complicated, and had been reviewed by multiple people. It included a timeout, and is straightforward: allow a Websocket connection to test that the client can open those successfully, and then close it.

The weird thing is that some of these connections were being held open for a long time. There was a timeout of one second, but sometimes these were still open after twelve hours. That's not good!