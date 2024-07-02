Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ Structural and Predictive Macro Analyses using the R Package bsvars workshop
Join our workshop on Structural and Predictive Macro Analyses using the R Package bsvars, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
-
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ Testing a WebSocket that could hang open for hours
I recently ran into a bug in some Go code that no one had touched in a few years. The code in question was not particularly complicated, and had been reviewed by multiple people. It included a timeout, and is straightforward: allow a Websocket connection to test that the client can open those successfully, and then close it.
The weird thing is that some of these connections were being held open for a long time. There was a timeout of one second, but sometimes these were still open after twelve hours. That's not good!
-
Evan Hahn ☛ My programming beliefs as of July 2024
This is a collection of things I believe about computer programming as of today. It’s based on my own experience.
-
Johnny Decimal ☛ 22.00.0066 The classes of to-do, pt. 2
I spent most of yesterday thinking about this. I’ll type out some thoughts here as it might help them crystallise in my mind.
We start with the classes of to-do [22.00.0034]. Read that if you haven’t.
-
Baldur Bjarnason ☛ New Web Development. Or, why Copilots and chatbots are particularly bad for modern web dev – Baldur Bjarnason
There’s blood in the water. Angry developers, users, and regulatory bodies are circling React and Single-Page-App web development, snapping big chunks out of their sides. The smell of blood just brings more and more critics.
• “JavaScript is not always the answer”.
-
Francesco Mazzoli ☛ CRCs and Reed-Solomon coding: better together
In my latest filesystem-themed post I discussed a technique to perform distributed resource management more safely. If you haven’t read that post you should do so – it is short and describes the key components involved in this post.
This time I’ll explain how one might effectively combine Reed-Solomon coding and cyclic redundancy checks.1 The first gives us redundancy (we can lose disks and still recover our data), the second protects us against data corruption.
Let’s start with a brief introduction to both these primitives.
-
Francesco Mazzoli ☛ CRC-32C tips and tricks
In a companion blog post I talked about how to effectively combine Reed-Solomon coding and CRCs. To do so I presented a few functions to manipulate CRCs, namely: [...]
-
AJ Bourg ☛ Back to (hobby) coding
I’ve long wanted some blogging engine based on serverless tech so it could be something that I’d host as close to free as possible.
-
Sean Conner ☛ Four lines of code … it was four lines of code
Now, about that code … this is my best guess as to what was going on.