today's howtos
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gnome on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gnome on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. GNOME, a powerful and intuitive desktop environment, has become the default choice for Ubuntu users with the release of Ubuntu 24.04.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nala on Debian 12, 11, or 10
-
Linux Host Support ☛ How to fix “err_ssl_protocol_error”
In this tutorial, we’ll help you recognize and fix the err_ssl_protocol_error in GNU/Linux OS. An err_ssl_protocol_error message indicates that a website cannot be accessed securely over HTTPS. HTTPS is a secure protocol based on HTTP but with improved and high security. The websites that are accessible over HTTPS have valid SSL certificates.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nmap on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Yukinu ☛ Upgrading My Server
Working on some server upgrades, so my site and services will likely be down for a couple days. I'm moving from Ubuntu 20.04 back to Debian (Debian 12 in this case). About 3 years ago I switched from Debian 11 to Ubuntu 20.04 due to issues with 1 single piece of software, Docker. At the time, I had tried hosting Invidious by building from source, but Invidious is not easy to build and requires constant rebuilds. Instead, I had switched to using their prebuilt Docker image, but I strongly dislike Docker for a couple reasons (topic for another article), and G**gle has made it increasingly difficult to run alternative front-ends (they've become very aggressive with IP rate limiting, realistically server-side front-ends need an IP pool to run these services now). As a result, I'm going to discontinue my Invidious instance, in the process removing my dependency on Docker, and allowing me to move back to Debian.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The systemd journal doesn't force you to not have plain text logs
Of course the systemd journal won't write plain text logs directly. But modern syslog daemons on Linux will definitely read from the systemd journal and handle the result as more or less native syslog messages, including forwarding them to a central syslog server and writing them to whatever local files you want in the traditional syslog plain text format. Because the systemd journal generally captures things like the output printed by programs run in units, this stream of syslog'd messages will include more log data than a pure journal-free syslog environment would, which is normally a good thing.
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-27 [Older] How to enable a Dark Theme on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-27 [Older] How to enable Function Keys on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-27 [Older] Installing Anki on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-27 [Older] How to install Telegram on Ubuntu 24.04
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-26 [Older] How to install 0 A.D. on Ubuntu 24.04
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-25 [Older] How to install Wire Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-24 [Older] How to install Tiled Map Editor on a Chromebook
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-22 [Older] How to install FreeCAD on a Chromebook
-
Make Use Of ☛ 2024-06-22 [Older] How to Factory Reset Your Chromebook
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ How To Use The BigBoy FM Desktop
In the previous version of the KDE Full Monty (FM) desktop, the quicklaunch wasn't working correctly for everyone due to a sizing issue that occurs between display resolutions on different video cards, so I set it up as one row. All the quicklaunches are now as small as I can make them, so they should be okay on any configuration.
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ GIMP Tutorial: Playing With G'MIC, Part 3
We've been looking at G'MIC Filters for a couple of months (March & May). There are over 500, however, so we probably won't get to all of them. We left off in the Details section, and I'll do one more using a photo of a truck my husband bought several years ago to restore. (He didn't get a chance to restore it, but sold it instead.)
-
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ How To Make OpenJDK Work On PClinuxOS
OpenJDK (Open Java Development Kit) is a free, open source implementation of the Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE). It is the result of an effort that Sun Microsystems started in 2006. The implementation is licensed under the GPL-2.0, with only one linking exception. If it weren't for the GPL linking exception, components linked to the Java Class Library would be subject to the terms of the GPL license. OpenJDK has been the official reference implementation of Java SE since version 7.