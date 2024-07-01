Working on some server upgrades, so my site and services will likely be down for a couple days. I'm moving from Ubuntu 20.04 back to Debian (Debian 12 in this case). About 3 years ago I switched from Debian 11 to Ubuntu 20.04 due to issues with 1 single piece of software, Docker. At the time, I had tried hosting Invidious by building from source, but Invidious is not easy to build and requires constant rebuilds. Instead, I had switched to using their prebuilt Docker image, but I strongly dislike Docker for a couple reasons (topic for another article), and G**gle has made it increasingly difficult to run alternative front-ends (they've become very aggressive with IP rate limiting, realistically server-side front-ends need an IP pool to run these services now). As a result, I'm going to discontinue my Invidious instance, in the process removing my dependency on Docker, and allowing me to move back to Debian.