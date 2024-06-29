This Week in GNOME: #154 Pride Day!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2024



Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 21 to June 28.

as a last minute change before libadwaita 1.6.alpha, we landed a new alert/message dialog style/layout. It covers AdwAlertDialog , AdwMessageDialog (minus a few features) and even GtkMessageDialog / GtkAlertDialog (as best as it can). It’s now using standard button styles, fixing the long-standing issue where suggested and destructive buttons would look the same when using red accent color, and generally refreshing the look [...]

Read on