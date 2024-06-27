NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 27, 2024



The biggest new feature of the upcoming NVIDIA 555.58 graphics driver is the highly anticipated explicit GPU sync support for Wayland via the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol that was recently implemented in major desktop environment releases like GNOME 46.1 and KDE Plasma 6.1.

Explicit sync in the NVIDIA graphics driver is a big deal for NVIDIA GPU users who want to use Wayland as it will finally put a stop to graphical glitches and all sorts of annoyances that would prevent users from enjoying a true Wayland desktop experience. The upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 distro will also default to Wayland for NVIDIA users.

