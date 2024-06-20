Red Hat / Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers

Article co-authored by Chris Idoko and Jona Azizaj

Today’s Contributor Story comes from: Roland Taylor

Hi there! I’m Roland Taylor, a designer and a big open source advocate. I’ve actually been using open source software since I was a teenager. Curiosity was my driving force—that’s what got me toying around with technology and experimenting with different things. Since everything was free, it made it super easy to jump right in, play around, and see how it all worked. I started using GNU/Linux way back in the days of backdoored Windows 2000 and backdoored Windows XP, when there was a version called DSL. It was this tiny version that you could install on your system, perfect for exploration. Over the years, I kept diving deeper and deeper into the world of GNU/Linux and open source.

Now, about how I found Fedora… I actually stumbled upon it online first, but back then, I didn’t know much about it and wasn’t brave enough to try it out. To be honest, I was afraid of being overwhelmed. I assumed Fedora was either strictly for businesses or too specialized and way above my skill level, so I thought it would’ve just been above my head. So, for years, I just skipped over it, thinking I’d never understand it. Furthermore, I’d heard that it didn’t come with the necessary drivers to run smoothly on most systems. I would say my assumptions and biases kept me in the dark.

Then, one day while studying, I saw someone using Fedora on real hardware. He noticed I was on a GNU/Linux system and asked if I’d heard of Fedora. I said yes, but I didn’t use it because I thought it was too complex. That conversation sparked my interest, and I started learning more. I discovered it was actually user-friendly—just another distribution I could explore. It took a few years after that before I really jumped in, though. I think I may have tried it once or twice on a virtual machine back then, but never for very long.