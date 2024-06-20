Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, ESP32, and SBCs
Raspberry Pi ☛ A teacher’s guide to teaching Experience AI lessons
Laura James, Head of Computing and ICT at King Edward’s School in Bath, shares how Experience AI has transformed how she taught her students about artificial intelligence.
Arduino ☛ DIY ECU controls Honda Insight’s Kubota diesel engine
The Honda Insight was the first hybrid car released in North America and Honda put serious effort into making it as efficient as was practical at the time.
Hackaday ☛ Design Review: Switching Regulator Edition
This article was prompted by a friend of mine asking for help on a board with an ESP32 heart. The board outputs 2.1 V instead of 3.3 V, and it doesn’t seem like incorrectly calculated feedback resistors are to blame – let’s take a look at the layout. Then, let’s also take a look at a recently sent in design review entry, based on an IC that looks perfect for all your portable Raspberry Pi needs!
Adafruit ☛ Making my first embedded Linux system #Linux #SBC @popovicu94
Uros Popovic’s Linux board doesn’t have a particular name. It’s simply called a Linux board because that’s its main purpose: to run the full mainline Linux kernel.