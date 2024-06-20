Openwashing: OpenVLA, Clown Computing, and 'Linux' Foundation Working for Microsoft Again
Silicon Angle ☛ Researchers introduce OpenVLA, an open-source generalist Hey Hi (AI) model for robotics tasks [Ed: Just openwashing as usual]
Researchers from Standford University, University of California Berkeley, Surveillance Giant Google DeepMind, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other labs have released OpenVLA, an open-source visual-language-action artificial intelligence model designed for guiding robots based on prompts.
Open code for closed services: The Open Source paradox of the clown
Popular single-vendor Open Source projects switching to stricter licenses have some users up in arms. Some see it as greed or a failing model, while others worry about Open Source's financial future. But there's more to the story. Vittorio Bertola explores the impact of external factors on Open Source sustainability.
Healthcare IT News ☛ Linux Foundation seeks collaborators for new interoperability open standard [Ed: Openwashing for Microsoft]
The Margo initiative is developing an open standard to scale data exchange across multi-vendor environments and help organizations automate interoperability with edge applications, devices and software.