KDE, Qt, and GNOME Leftovers
-
KDE and Qt
-
KDE PIM Sprint 2024 Report
In 2021 I decided to take a break from contributing to KDE, milestones in Gitlab. It’s still very much work in progress, support, how to improve our PR. But we also managed to produce some code. I the Akonadi Server. To get some data out of it, I shoved Prometheus exporter into Akonadi, hooked it up to a local Prometheus service, thrown together a Grafana
Go check out Kevin’s and Carl’s reports to see what else talk to us in our matrix channel.Étincelle Coworking for providing us with nice and spacious venue and KDE e.V. for supporting us on travel. your favorite software, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the KDE e.V. foundation.
-
Qt ☛ Qt for MCUs 2.8 LTS released
We are thrilled to announce the release of Qt for MCUs 2.8 LTS, which comes with new exciting GUI building blocks, improvements to build tools workflows, extended support for Infineon TRAVEO T2G microcontrollers, and much more. Qt for MCUs 2.8 is a Long-Term Support version, offering increased stability throughout your development. As such, it is the preferred version for all new projects. Standard Support will be available for 18 months, until December 2025.
-
Qt ☛ Qt 6.7.2 Released
We have released Qt 6.7.2. As a patch release, Qt 6.7.2 does not introduce new features but contains more than 200 bug fixes, security updates, and other improvements to the top of the Qt 6.7.1 release.
-
-
GNOME
-
GNOME ☛ Udo Ijibike: Outreachy Internship Blog Series: My Self Introduction
Hi! I’m Udo Ijibike, and I’m currently participating in a GNOME UX research project this summer as an Outreachy intern. My mentors are Allan Day and Aryan Kaushik. This is the first in a series of blog posts chronicling my internship.
About Me
I’m a passionate User Experience (UX) Designer from Nigeria. I love technology, and despite my degree in engineering, I’ve always had an appreciation for the arts and a keen interest in psychology. These seemingly disparate interests ultimately converge through UX Design in a way that’s incredibly fulfilling for me.
-