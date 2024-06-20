Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation topology considerations
There are many different factors to consider when using Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation to set up a storage cluster. This article dives into some specifics to consider when building a production-grade resilient scalable deployment of OpenShift Data Foundation. We'll need to dig into the following points to design and build out a suitable deployment architecture:
- What does the underlying platform environment look like in terms of architecture/topology/design?
- What underlying storage is available and how is that presented?
- Replication options.
To start, if you're new to OpenShift Data Foundation, please see the architecture documentation to get a high level understanding of what the operator provides and is doing. Under the covers, OpenShift Data Foundation uses Rook and Ceph. If you are unfamiliar with Ceph, it is essentially a software-defined storage system that was designed to be set up on commodity hardware to where multiple physical servers with attached disks are clustered together.
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Use OpenFOAM to solve Computational Fluid Dynamics problems
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is an important field. It stands somewhere at the crossroad of Engineering, Physics and Computer Science. Understanding CFD requires experience and opens a lot of possibilities since it has many applications, from Environmental Engineering to Aerospace and Biosciences. In this article we provide a summary of OpenFOAM from available open-source content and describe some of the basics an administrator might want to know.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Week of Diversity 2024: With Nikita Tripathi
Article co-authored by Chris Idoko and Jona Azizaj
Today marks Day 3 of Fedora Week of Diversity (FWD) 2024! This exciting week-long celebration is dedicated to honoring the diverse voices, backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that enrich our vibrant Fedora community. Throughout Fedora Week of Diversity 2024, the DEI Team will be showcasing the incredible stories and journeys of our members through engaging interviews and captivating social control media spotlights. Join us in celebrating the unique contributions and talents that make Fedora Week of Diversity 2024 a truly special event!
Miroslav Suchý: DevConf.cz 2024 Day 3
On the third day of DevConf, I was in the kids' corner all day, which I ran together with Petr Blaho. I didn’t have time for anything else that day.
In the corner we had the Ada & Zengemann book by Matthias and a bunch of stickers.
We played a lot of Ricochet Robot - I like this game because quite often the one who comes up with an unusual and unexpected solution wins. Plus, an almost unlimited number of people can play at the same time and they all play at the same time. No waiting for a teammate to make a turn. The rules are so simple that they blur the distinction between an adult and a small child.