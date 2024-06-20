Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

There are many different factors to consider when using Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation to set up a storage cluster. This article dives into some specifics to consider when building a production-grade resilient scalable deployment of OpenShift Data Foundation. We'll need to dig into the following points to design and build out a suitable deployment architecture:

What does the underlying platform environment look like in terms of architecture/topology/design?

What underlying storage is available and how is that presented?

Replication options.

To start, if you're new to OpenShift Data Foundation, please see the architecture documentation to get a high level understanding of what the operator provides and is doing. Under the covers, OpenShift Data Foundation uses Rook and Ceph. If you are unfamiliar with Ceph, it is essentially a software-defined storage system that was designed to be set up on commodity hardware to where multiple physical servers with attached disks are clustered together.