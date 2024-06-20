Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Exe Linux - live distribution based on Devuan
Exe is a “Live Linux image” pre-configured with a selection of applications for general desktop use. The image, written to CD or USB, may be used to start almost any computer with an Intel or AMD processor and runs as a complete operating system.
The core system is a Devuan Linux base. Previous versions were based on Debian. Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) is preinstalled. No non-free software is included.
SliTaz - Live CD operating system
SliTaz is a free, lightweight Linux distribution working completely in memory from removable media such as a CD-ROM or USB key. It is light, speedy and fully installable on a hard drive. SliTaz stands for “Simple, Light, Incredible, Temporary Autonomous Zone”.
The default ISO image provides 4 flavors: base, just-x, gtk-only and the full desktop. SliTaz can also be booted from the web, customized to match any needs and installed on a wide range of devices from old computers, to powerful servers and small ARM devices such as the Raspberry Pi.