I love Linux!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 13, 2024



It’s no secret that I love FreeBSD and NetBSD, and use both wherever I can for work and fun. Their operation makes the most sense to me, they have the tooling I trust and prefer to use, I’m sympathetic to their permissive licensing, and I like being a part of their communities.

This has lead more than a few people email asking why I don’t like Linux, or going as far to claim I must hate it. The TL;DR is, I don’t! I literally run it every day, at work and at home.

