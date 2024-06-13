Haiku Activity, EasyOS Resurrecting Old Themes
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, May 2024
This report covers hrev57720 through hrev57753.
nephele and PulkoMandy did some code cleanup and minor bugfixes to localized strings in the GLife screensaver.
madmax fixed copying of the hex representation of characters in CharacterMap; it was missing a terminating NULL in some cases.
madmax fixed Tracker’s logic for truncating file sizes to work properly with the newly-localized decimal separators.
Barry Kauler ☛ A look at past themes
Thinking about a theme for the upcoming EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0, I might resurrect a theme from the past.