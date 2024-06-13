Web and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Michal Zelazny ☛ Blogging technology
I've been thinking about changing the technology behind this blog for some time. When the news broke that WordPress had signed a deal with AI giants, I was already convinced that I would prefer to ditch WordPress, even if I use the self-hosted open source version. I already knew that because I was tired of WordPress.
Gilles Chehade ☛ Out of my cave, lots of updates
You may have noticed that I reappeared on the OpenBSD and OpenSMTPD mailing lists, and I even committed a handful of things in both projects. I will not be as active as I used to, but won’t be as inactive as these last few years, I’ll figure a balance between contributing there and working on my own personal projects.
Matt Birchler ☛ The compromise of how Android and iOS 18 do themed icons
iOS 18 will add the ability for users to theme their home screen by setting all icons to a custom color tint. As someone who is familiar with the Android world as well, my natural reaction is to go, "ooh, how is this similar and different to how Android does it?" so I busted out the old Pixel 7 and took a look.
Security Week ☛ Chrome 126, Firefox 127 Patch High-Severity Vulnerabilities
At $100,115, the highest reward was handed out for CVE-2024-5839, described as a medium-severity inappropriate implementation in Memory Allocator.
