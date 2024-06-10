posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2024



Quoting: HandBrake 1.8 Released with GTK4 UI, FFV1 Encoder + More - OMG! Ubuntu —

HandBrake 1.8.0 now uses GTK 4 for the user interface, dropping GTK 3 entirely.

This toolkit uplift (facelift?) has been in the works for a year or two. Although it’s not using libadwaita (so don’t expect a hugely different look to before, or panic unduly if it’s not your vibe) the Handbrake GTK4 port delivers a number of frontend and backend benefits.

For example, the audio and subtitle track list widgets are now interactive in the GTK 4 build, bringing them in-line with the way the respective lists work in the Windows and macOS clients.