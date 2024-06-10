Games: Gears of War, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Age of Mythology: Retold, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More
Gears of War: E-Day announced and it's coming to Steam
Showing just how much Microsoft's attitude has changed with Xbox Game Studios, they've announced Gears of War: E-Day and it's coming to Steam. I have to admit, of the games Microsoft would announce during their event, I thought titles like this would remain a console exclusive. Happy to be surprised by the game and the Steam release!
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has a new trailer - still releasing September 5
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from Ukrainian developer GSC Game World has a brand new trailer and thankfully no more delays as it's still going to release on September 5th.
Age of Mythology: Retold arrives on Steam on September 4
Always great to see an RTS classic get revived. Age of Mythology: Retold from publisher Xbox Game Studios will be coming to Steam on September 4th.
DOOM: The Dark Ages announced for Steam in 2025
I know this will excite many of you. DOOM: The Dark Ages has been announced today and it will arrive on Steam in 2025. Get ready for more ripping and tearing.
Sid Meier's Civilization VII arrives in 2025 with a teaser
Sid Meier's Civilization VII was officially revealed from Firaxis Games and 2K, due to arrive sometime in 2025. Although we don't exactly know much about it just yet.
The tinyBuild Humble Bundle is a great deal with multiple fun games
The tinyBuild Humble Bundle arrived over the weekend, and with it multiple games that you might want because it's a pretty good collection here overall.
Looks like GPU switching tool optimus-manager isn't abandoned yet
As we have previously reported here, optimus-manager, the GPU manager for laptop setups was going silent because the main developer didn't have the time or resources to keep that project running on Github. Looks like it's coming back!
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind announced for 2024
The original Power Rangers return to fight a robo-reincarnation of the rotten Rita Repulsa in an all-new retro-style beat-'em-up!