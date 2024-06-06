DuckDB Hits Major Milestone with 1.0 Release
DuckDB officially launched version 1.0, codenamed “Snow Duck,” marking a significant milestone in the database project’s development since its inception in 2018. But before we go any further, let’s pause and explain this database, especially for those who might not know.
DuckDB is an open-source, cross-platform SQL database management system that has no external dependencies tailored for online analytical processing (OLAP). It is optimized for working with large amounts of data typically found in data analysis and science applications.
In addition, DuckDB is an embedded database, which means that it operates directly within the host program without requiring a separate server process. This makes it similar to SQLite but optimized for different use cases. DuckDB uses a columnar storage format and executes queries using a vectorized approach, thus significantly speeding up data processing tasks.