Switcheroo – utility to convert and manipulate images
Switcheroo - utility to convert and manipulate images - LinuxLinks
Switcheroo is a Rust-based utility designed to give you a simple, quick, and easy-to-use tool to convert and manipulate your images. It’s a GUI frontend to the legendary ImageMagick program.
Switcheroo was previously known as Converter.
ImageMagick is a software suite to create, edit, and compose bitmap images. All manipulations can be achieved through shell commands. The software can read, convert and write images in a huge variety of formats including DPX, EXR, GIF, JPEG, JPEG-2000, PDF, PhotoCD, PNG, Postscript, SVG, and TIFF. ImageMagick is often used in industries such as web development, graphic design, and video editing, as well as in scientific research, medical imaging, and astronomy. Its versatile and customizable nature, along with its robust image processing capabilities, make it a popular choice for a wide range of image-related tasks.