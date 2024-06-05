today's howtos
-
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Exploring Network Tunnels: History, Usage, Applications, and Misuse
In the realm of computer networking, tunnels play a crucial role in facilitating secure communication, enabling interoperability between disparate networks, and enhancing privacy and anonymity. From the early days of the internet to modern cybersecurity practices, tunnels have evolved to become indispensable tools in the hands of both legitimate users and malicious actors. In this comprehensive article, we delve into the history of tunnels, their diverse applications, notable tunneling protocols, and the unfortunate misuse that has led to criminal activities and security concerns.
-
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Unleashing CyberChef: Your Ultimate Cybersecurity Swiss Army Knife
In the realm of cybersecurity, having the right tools at your disposal can mean the difference between a successful investigation and a potential breach. Enter CyberChef, a powerful and versatile web application developed by the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) of the United Kingdom. CyberChef is a comprehensive toolkit designed to assist analysts, investigators, and security professionals in processing and analyzing data efficiently. In this article, we explore the features, capabilities, and practical applications of CyberChef, highlighting why it’s an indispensable asset in the arsenal of any cybersecurity practitioner.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install Java on Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Ubuntu 20.04
This tutorial will guide you through the installation of Java on Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Ubuntu 20.04, covering both the installation from the Ubuntu repository and the official Oracle package.
-
Modify the GNU/Linux Kernel Variables Using Sysctl Command
The GNU/Linux “sysctl” command is used to read and modify the kernel runtime variables that control the behavior of the running system and during the boot. This way, you can manage and adjust network, I/O operations, and memory management settings in real-time.
-
Display Memory Statistics With Free command on Linux
The GNU/Linux free command displays the total amount of used and free memory, swap memory (if enabled), and the cache/buffer used by the kernel. This information can be used by a system administrator to investigate whether there is a sudden spike in server resource consumption.
-
How to Install and Use Doas on GNU/Linux (with 9 Examples)
Doas is a privilege escalation program similar to sudo.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 1: Introduction to Docker
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 2: Setting Up Your Docker Environment
-
LinuxStans ☛ How to use Surveillance Giant Google Drive on Linux
In this post, I’m going to show you how to use Surveillance Giant Google Drive on a GNU/Linux distro. The best options to use Surveillance Giant Google Drive via the graphical user intercace (GUI) or command-line interface (CLI).
-
LinuxStans ☛ Installing QEMU on Debian with XFCE Desktop
In this one-off tutorial, we will install QEMU on a fresh full-(DVD)-installation of Debian 12.5. Preamble: QEMU is a virtualization framework for Linux, including tools to emulate full systems inside your machine, and to install and manipulate resources such as disks and other virtually emulated hardware.
-
TechRepublic ☛ Oracle GNU/Linux Checklist: What to Do after Installation
Once you get Oracle GNU/Linux up and running, what are your next steps? Can you just dive right in and deploy it to production? You could, but you’d be much better served to take a few quick steps before doing so.
-
Optimize your code with Apache Groovy’s spread operator
Improve your knowledge of Apache Groovy collections with the spread operator. Learn how to organize, combine, and alter lists and maps for more readable and effective code.>