Software: Haruna, AudioThing Things Fold, Veeam, Console File Managers, pCloud, Kubernetes, Photo Management
Haruna 1.1.2
AudioThing Things Fold, a dynamic wavefolder plugin for mac, linux, win, and iOS
AudioThing Things Fold, a new addition to the Things plugin series, is an easy-to-use dynamic wave folder for macOS, Linux, Windows, and iOS.
Veeam bites the bullet, embraces Linux [Ed: But is proprietary and Free alternatives to it exist]
“In most cases [my customers] already have Veeam and really like it, but they value not having Windows more than Veeam” one MSP partner of the backup software specialist wrote drily on a support forum in 2020.
TecMint ☛ 10 Best Linux Console File Managers
In this article, we are going to review some of the most frequently used Linux console file managers and their features and benefits.
TecMint ☛ pCloud – Secure Cloud Storage Built for Linux Users
In this article, we will walk you through the process of installing pCloud on your Linux machine.
KuberTENes Mixtape
Tongue firmly in cheek, here is a mixtape of the most famous songs that you never knew were originally written about Kubernetes, to celebrate Kubernetes turning 10 years old!
Make Tech Easier ☛ Looking for Surveillance Giant Google Photos Alternatives? Check Out These Self-hosted Photos Libraries
Take control of your photo management with self-hosted software. Explore some of the best photo library servers for GNU/Linux today.