Free and Open Source Software
-
Ghostfolio - wealth management software built with web technology - LinuxLinks
Ghostfolio is a wealth management software built with web technology. The application lets individuals keep track of stocks, ETFs or cryptocurrencies and make solid, data-driven investment decisions.
The software is designed for personal use in continuous operation.
This is free and open source software.
-
Lean - programming language and theorem prover - LinuxLinks
The Lean mathematical library, mathlib, is a community-driven effort to build a unified library of mathematics formalized in the Lean proof assistant.
Mathlib is a user maintained library for the Lean theorem prover. It contains both programming infrastructure and mathematics, as well as tactics that use the former and allow to develop the latter. This project is very active, with many contributors and daily activity.
This is free and open source software.