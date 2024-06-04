posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2024



Quoting: FSF adds three provisional board members —

The FSF has advanced in its new governance process: We have installed three provisional board members, who have been participating in board meetings since March 23. The board committed to this approach in January 2022. The voting members reviewed the discussions that associate members conducted with potential board candidates, then had weeks of discussion with each individual candidate and selected the candidates to advance. Those selected have joined the board's discussions, but as yet without the authority to vote. Updates about these provisional members will follow once their probation period is over.

The FSF voting members have concluded their discussion of most candidates, and is pausing discussion of some. FSF will inform the candidates whose discussion has concluded, and ask them to help evaluate the platform and the process. Next, the FSF will evaluate current board members with the FSF's associate members in August, after which the voting members will review the feedback received and decide if each current board member should remain. For more information on the FSF's board process, please refer to board process graph.

Thank you for your ongoing support of the FSF and the free software movement.