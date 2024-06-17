Review: Redox OS in 2024

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2024



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

Redox is one of many projects I have tried in recent years which has some good ideas, a good design, and a lot of promise, but just hasn't reached the critical level of being functional yet. Progress for the young operating system has been steady, but slow. Back in 2016 I wrote:

I tried working with Redox in a VirtualBox virtual machine and on a physical desktop computer. In both instances, the Linux-based installation media booted, but the installed Redox operating system did not. For the time being, it seems Redox is not yet at a point where I can run it in any practical sense, though I have heard from another user who was able to get Redox installed in a virtual machine.

The above quote is still pretty accurate. There are some working pieces, the beginnings of hardware support, and a cool design. There just isn't enough hardware support, even in a virtual machine (that is said to be supported in the documentation) to really do anything yet. I'm holding on to hope that Redox will soon gain USB support and then I'll be able to use a mouse and navigate more of this Rust-based operating system.