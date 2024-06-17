Security Leftovers
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ July in NYC: Join Us at the United Nations’ (UN’s) OSPOs for Good 2024 Conference & the “What’s Next for Open Source?” Event
OpenSSF is excited to participate in two major events happening in July in New York City (NYC) that are dedicated to promoting open source as a tool for global cooperation and sustainable development. These events will bring together a diverse group of global open source leaders, policymakers, and innovators.
Silicon Angle ☛ Suspected key member of Scattered Spider cybercrime group arrested in Spain
A 22-year-old U.K. man believed to be a key member of the Scattered Spider cybercrime group was arrested by police in Spain during the week as part of an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
TechTarget ☛ Microsoft delivers 51 fixes for June Patch Tuesday [Ed: The latest NSA back doors are ready to install]
Computer Weekly ☛ True cloud security requires in-depth understanding [Ed: Just avoid them altogether; they are, by definition, a security or data breach]