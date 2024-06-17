ESP32 News and Projects
Hackaday ☛ ESP32 Powers Single-PCB ZX Spectrum Emulator
When word first got out that the Chinese board houses were experimenting with full color silkscreens, many in our community thought it would be a boon for PCB art. Others believed it would be akin to cheating by removing the inherent limitations of the medium. That’s not a debate that will be solved today, but here we have an example of a project that’s not only making practical application of the technology, but one that arguably couldn’t exist in its current form without it: a single-PCB ZX Spectrum emulator developed by [atomic14].
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-S3-based kit allows you to build an Internet Radio with a touchscreen display
The ESP32 Internet Radio from Poland-based maker, The MicroMaker, is a simple hardware kit that combines the LilyGo T-Display S3 Development board with an I2S audio breakout module and other components to form a radio that can access and stream from online radio stations. With the ESP32 Internet Radio, you are not limited to the radio stations available in your immediate vicinity. It is powered by the LilyGo T-Display S3 which integrates the network-capable ESP32-S3 microcontroller (Wi-Fi + BLE 5), a 1.9” full-color capacitive touchscreen display, and two programmable buttons.
Linux Gizmos ☛ T-Glass: DIY Prism Display Glasses Powered by ESP32-S3 MCU and Onboard 6-Axis IMU
Powered by the ESP32-S3 FN4R2 microcontroller, the T-Glass includes 4MB of flash memory and 2MB of PSRAM. It supports the latest wireless protocols to ensure seamless connectivity. Onboard features such as a microphone, Real-Time Clock, and a touch button enhance user interaction.