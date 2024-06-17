Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 17, 2024



Cinnamon 6.2 looks like a smaller release than Cinnamon 6.0 as it only introduces a few changes like greeter badges for Cinnamon sessions, the ability to show the search bar by default in the app chooser dialog, new screen lock delay options for 5 and 10 seconds, and improved support for Flatpak apps.

This release also introduces a new XApp called GNOME Online Accounts GTK for setting up all your online accounts, rather than the GTK 4-based GNOME Online Accounts app from GNOME 46. The GNOME Online Accounts GTK allows Cinnamon users to continue using the Online Accounts functionality.

