posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2024



Quoting: KDE Neon Weirdness. | BaronHK's Rants —

Someone asked what I get with Wayland that I don’t get with X11. Well, nothing. KDE still works great with X11. It took this long to work….at all with Wayland, and in many cases it was just a lot of waiting (on the part of users) and effort (on the part of developers) to get back to some semblance of the order we had prior to this mess.

But in the end, it’s KDE’s circus and KDE’s monkeys, and if they want to spend a lot of time reinventing wheels as part of the Wayland crowd, well, I can’t tell them not to.

They’re apparently going to add a SystemD Blue Screen of Death module. In 2007, I don’t feel that my computers crashed enough to need anything like this.

Modern software development is just make a pile of bugs, then don’t fix it, and go replace something else with a pile of bugs. We’re finally reaping the endgame here, and I’ve got to say that, last night felt like something that would have been more expected under Windows 10 or 11 after some updates roll in than “typical for Linux”.

Very unnerving.