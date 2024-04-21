posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu Studio in new LTS beta; still the easiest creative Linux distro - CDM Create Digital Music —

Ubuntu Studio remains the quickest one-shot way to get at Linux and free software for music, sound, video, media, and 3D. And they deserve some extra love now, especially since Apple Silicon has slightly deflated desktop Linux attention. Here’s a look at the long-term support version that just hit beta, due later this month.

Ubuntu Studio has its own release cadence, so yes, 24.04 – the April 2024 release – is an LTS (long-term support) release. 24.04.1 will then come in August 2024, with full stable support.