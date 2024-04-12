Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Unicorn Media ☛ Nextcloud Ups Hey Hi (AI) ‘Assistant’ to 2.0 and Backports It to Nextcloud Hub 7
Nextcloud has gone all-in on its generative Hey Hi (AI) Assistant. Version 2.0 has increased capabilities while giving users more fine grained control.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.15: German State Goes Open Source, Android FOSS App, Tailspin and More
And we are covering FOSS Android apps now.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 15 Best Note-taking Apps for GNU/Linux (Best Evernote Alternative)
So why have I started to write this content on the best Evernote alternative app or note-taking app for Ubuntu Linux? The answer is very simple: Evernote still does not offer any official client for Ubuntu or any GNU/Linux distros.
Linux Hint ☛ Best GNU/Linux Remote Desktop in 2024
Remote desktop tools are helpful for different tasks, like system administration, modifying processes, and providing remote support
Dust: A Modern Tool to Display the Disk Usage in a Tree Hierarchy
The “du” utility is quite useful for estimating and summarizing file and directory usage. However, a new user may find it overwhelming, in which case they can turn to a new tool named Dust.
Sinevibes goes Linux and Integer delay update marks the beginning
Sinevibes goes Linux, a big step for the best-known plugin developer, and an update for the Integer delay plugin marks the beginning.
Audio plugins are usually available for MacOS and Windows, the most widely used operating systems in music production. Users working with Linux often face a significantly reduced number of plugins. But this has noticeably improved in recent years.