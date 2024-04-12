Fedora, IBM, and Red Hat Buying Shallow Puff Pieces About Itself (to Link to)
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Strategy 2028: April 2024 Update
from Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller, on behalf of the Fedora Council
First, a personal note! As you may have seen, I was out sick with Covid for a month after getting home from our annual Council face-to-face meeting. It’s not been fun — some respiratory symptoms, but primarily, overwhelming fatigue. Somewhat ironically, the timing suggests that I managed to avoid catching anything at FOSDEM itself (where I wore a mask most of the time), or at the Council meeting, but rather on the plane or in the airport on the way back. Although emergency measures have been lifted, there really is still a pandemic going on. Be careful, everyone, especially when traveling! In any case, I’m back to myself now, and am excited for Fedora’s next big steps.
-
CentOS ☛ Thanks to Equinix for sponsoring the CentOS Project - Blog.CentOS.org
-
Hackaday ☛ Exploring The Bendix G-15’s Typewriter
The Bendix Corporation’s Bendix G-15 was introduced in 1956 as an affordable system for industrial and scientific markets. As with any computer system, a range of peripheral devices for input and output were available, which includes an electric typewriter. Produced by IBM, this typewriter was heavily modified by Bendix, with the version that [Usagi Electric] got their mittens on being equipped with a gigantic 28″ platen. With just power applied to the machine it will even still work as a regular electric typewriter, but it can do much more.
-
The New Stack ☛ KubeCon EU Q&A: Red Hat Engineer Bethany Griggs on Backstage [Ed: They have conveniently enough greyed out the text that admits it is a sponsored puff piece with conflict of interest; Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat then links to its paid-for fluff; The New Stack ☛ This new piece says "Red Hat is a sponsor of The New Stack." (in small, grey fonts) and Red Hat links to that.]
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation, IBM and Red Hat are sponsors of The New Stack. TNS owner Insight Partners is an investor in: Kubernetes.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ What to expect at Red Hat Summit: Join theCUBE May 6-8 [Ed: As above, this is Red Hat literally purchasing puff pieces, then linking to these]
(* Disclosure: TheCUBE is a paid media partner for the Red Hat Summit. Neither Red Hat, the sponsor of theCUBE’s event coverage, nor other sponsors have editorial control over content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)