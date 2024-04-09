One Week With KDE Plasma Workspaces 6 on Fedora 40 Beta (Vol. 2)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2024



It’s been a few days since my first entry in this series. For the most part, things have been going quite smoothly. I have to say, I am liking KDE Plasma Workspaces 6 much better than previous releases (which I dabbled with but admittedly did not spend a significant amount of time using). The majority of what I want to do here Just Works. This should probably not come as a surprise to me, but I’ve been burned before when jumping desktops.

I suppose that should really be my first distinct note here: the transition from GNOME Desktop to KDE Plasma Workspaces has been minimally painful. No matter what, there will always be some degree of muscle memory that needs to be relearned when changing working environments. It’s as true going from GNOME to KDE as it is from Windows to Mac, Mac to ChromeOS and any other major shift. That said, the Fedora Change that prompted this investigation is specifically about the possibility of changing the desktop environment of Fedora Workstation over to using KDE Plasma Workspaces and away from GNOME. As such, I will be keeping in mind some of the larger differences that users would face in such a transition.

