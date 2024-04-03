Games: Humble, Steam, Heroic Games Launcher, and More
Humble Choice for April has Terraformers, Victoria 3, The Callisto Protocol
Actually a pretty good selection for this month in Humble Choice with an overall set of pretty great looking games. So here's what's in it and the expected compatibility for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux.
Of Life and Land is a promising settlement-building game with rich simulation out on Steam
Released into Early Access today is Of Life and Land (prev called Circle of Kerzoven), a settlement-building game from developer Marco Burri made in Godot. The release comes with Native Linux support. Note: key provided for me.
Get famous or die trying - grab Content Warning free for the next few hours
Content Warning is the latest release from Landfall Publishing (Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Clustertruck), which seems like a mix of Lethal Company with a blend of being a YouTuber. It's also free to claim until 4PM UTC later today, April 2nd.
Linux share on Steam bounces back to nearly 2% for March 2024
Thanks to all of Valve's effort with Proton, Steam Deck and their funding of people working on various other bits of Linux code like GPU drivers - the Linux share on Steam as of March 2024 bounced back to a near multi-year high.
Get a whole lot of Fallout games in this Fanatical bundle
If you somehow still don't own the Fallout games, and with the Amazon series coming up, maybe this Fallout Bundle from Fanatical might be a good time for you to dive in.
Here's the most played Steam Deck games from March 2024
Another month down and Valve have released the list of what was popular on Steam Deck for March 2024. As usual the list is sorted from top to bottom, based on the most hours played overall.
Free Settlers II inspired strategy game Widelands version 1.2 is out now
It's free, open source and full of features. Widelands, a game inspired by The Settlers II, has a big new release out now with version 1.2. The Settlers II, and the original, were some of the first strategy games I played so I love seeing projects like this continue their original idea on.
Heroic Games Launcher v2.14 has GOG and Amazon fixes, category customization improvements
The Heroic Games Launcher version 2.14.0 has been released and with it some category customisation improvements, to make them easier to work with. Along with fixes for their GOG and Amazon integrations and plenty more.