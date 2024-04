Arti 1.2.1 is released: onion services development

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2024



Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust. Now we're announcing the latest release, Arti 1.2.1.

This release continues development on onion services, and adds several important security features. More such improvements are on the way. See doc/OnionService.md for instructions and caveats about running onion services with Arti today.

