Free Software Leftovers

You probably got to this post because you Googled some question about what exactly “the fediverse” is, what “ActivityPub” actually means, or what would happen if you turned on federation on your Threads account today. I’m not going to get into the technical weeds or make this a comprehensive explainer, I just want to get you what you need to grasp the basic concept of federation and then move on with your day.

Also there are more services than Threads and Mastodon built on ActivityPub, but for the sake of clarity, I’m not going to mention them in this post. We’re just focused on nailing the concept here, specifically from the perspective of a Threads user who wants to know if they should turn it on.