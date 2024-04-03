Free Software Leftovers
-
Adam Nowak ☛ Dynamic Content With Static Site Generator -- /linklog using Hugo
Static site generators have gained popularity due to their simplicity, speed, and security benefits. However, one limitation of static sites is the lack of dynamic content. Typically, static sites are built with HTML and some assets, but that’s it. In this post, we will explore the concept of dynamic content in static sites and how to implement it using Hugo, a popular static site generator that I use for my blog.
-
Matt Birchler ☛ A simple explainer on federation, and what it means for Threads users
You probably got to this post because you Googled some question about what exactly “the fediverse” is, what “ActivityPub” actually means, or what would happen if you turned on federation on your Threads account today. I’m not going to get into the technical weeds or make this a comprehensive explainer, I just want to get you what you need to grasp the basic concept of federation and then move on with your day.
Also there are more services than Threads and Mastodon built on ActivityPub, but for the sake of clarity, I’m not going to mention them in this post. We’re just focused on nailing the concept here, specifically from the perspective of a Threads user who wants to know if they should turn it on.
-
TecMint ☛ 5 Best Microsoft Word Alternatives for Linux in 2024
Finding a decent alternative to a popular program can turn into a challenge, and not everyone is ready to spend a lot of time trying to figure out what can be as effective as the app they use on Windows or macOS.
-
TecMint ☛ 5 Best Open-Source PDF Annotation Tools for Linux in 2024
Sometimes there are occasions where you need something more powerful than a PDF viewer but less complicated than a full-featured PDF editor.