The students who go to Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) will have an extra day (or two) to celebrate spring break – but not for a good reason. And it’s no joke, even though it’s April Fools’ Day soon.

Phone calls and emails went out on Saturday evening regarding what TCAPS Superintendent, John R. VanWagoner II, described as a “network disruption that impacted the functionality and access of certain systems.”