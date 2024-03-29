Microsoft and Plagiarism (in Your Face)

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 24.2.2 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 70 Bug Fixes

Coming a month after LibreOffice 24.2.1, the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update addresses more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series.

Tails 6.1 Is Out to Mitigate the RFDS Intel CPU Vulnerabilities, Fix More Bugs

Tails 6.1 is here a month after Tails 6.0, which is based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, and ships with the Tor Browser 13.0.13 anonymous web browser and Mozilla Thunderbird 115.9.0 email and calendar client.

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) Open source ESP32 module supports 5G and GPS connectivity

CrowdSupply recently featured, the Walter embedded device equipped with the ESP32-S3 microcontroller along with a GM02SP module for NB-IoT, LTE-M and GPS protocols. The board is CE and FCC certified to accelerate customers’ product development.

BeagleY-AI: Powering Open Source Innovation with the Texas Instruments AM67A

The BeagleBoard.org Foundation has introduced BeagleY-AI, a single-board computer that emphasizes open-source hardware in an industry-standard form factor. This initiative represents a commitment to transparency and user empowerment in computing, reminiscent of the open nature of early computers.

Achronix and Bluespec Launch Linux-Ready RISC-V Processors for Speedster7t FPGAs

Renesas Releases Its First General-Purpose 32-Bit RISC-V MCU Series

Internet Society

The Future is Now: A Young Changemaker’s Journey

One night a decade ago, an 11-year-old boy named Nojus Saad drifted off to sleep in rural northern Iraq, lulled by a cool breeze coming through the window and the song of crickets outside. Suddenly, this moment was shattered by frantic pounding on his front door. Only he and his mother were home, and as the “man” of the house, he was expected to answer. What he saw would change his life forever. 

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Microsoft and Plagiarism (in Your Face)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2024

Fedora Workstation 40 – what are we working on
So Fedora Workstation 40 Beta has just come out
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Fedora 40 Beta will be Released Soon
With the official release of Fedora 40 coming in April, it's almost time to download the beta and see what's new
Proprietary Software Influences
Fedora 41 to Adopt Next-Gen DNF5 Package Manager
A change proposal for Fedora 41 aims to bring DNF5 package manager, replacing dnf.
Samba 4.20 Released: Enhancements for Seamless Integration
Samba 4.20 Released with Improved Active Directory Compatibility and New Utilities.
Microsoft and Plagiarism (in Your Face)
Security Leftovers
KDE Plasma 6 Experience: A Practical Review
A detailed and user-centric review of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop in terms of basic usage, first time experience and a few deal-breakers.
Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and mintCast
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Security Leftovers
patches, breaches, and more
Software: Stellarium, Istio, Document Freedom Day
today's howtos
KDE: Releases of KTextAddons and Haruna
KEcoLab in SoK24: Incorporating Energy-Consumption Measurements In The CI/CD Pipeline
RIP, Simon Riggs (PostgreSQL)
The PostgreSQL community mourns Simon Riggs
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Free Software, WWW, and Opennwashing
Programming and Open Hardware Leftovers
Nix, FreeBSD, NetBSD, and More
Red Hat Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Self-Promotion and Announcements
Android Leftovers
Delete these free VPN apps from your Android phone before they turn you into a cybercriminal!
Games: 4D Golf, Lost For Swords, and More
BeagleY-AI: Powering Open Source Innovation with the Texas Instruments AM67A
"Powering On" Explained
Feeling a little perplexed by how your computer goes from idle aluminum to a full-fledged modern device
Alyssa Rosenzweig, who spearheaded the reverse-engineering of Apple's GPU, to keynote LibrePlanet
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced Alyssa Rosenzweig, who reverse-engineered Apple's current line of graphics processing units (GPU)
Best Free and Open Source Matrix Clients and Linux Graph Databases
Kdenlive 24.02.1 released
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Istio, SQLite Viewer, and More Software
Security Leftovers
Orange Pi Neo Linux handheld gaming PC to sell for $499 and up
But it’s unusual in a few ways. Instead of Windows, it’s expected to ship with a handheld-friendly version of Manjaro Linux
Linux-capable RISC-V soft cores for Achronix FPGAs
Achronix has teamed up with Bluespec to offer a family of Linux-capable RISC-V soft processors for the Speedster7t FPGA family
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt: Windows Malware Getting Blamed on "Linux"
HMRC's Linux version of Basic PAYE Tools broke after update
Sadly, though, they recently stopped working
Canonical Extends LTS Support to 12 Years
Ubuntu’s long-term support releases just got even longer, with Canonical today announcing they are eligible for up to 12 years of security coverage from initial release
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
Software: Ambient Noise in Ubuntu 24.0, HNClient, UrBackup
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Wallpaper Wednesday: Android wallpapers 2024-03-27
Blender 4.1 Officially Released with Quality-of-Life and Performance Improvements
The Blender Foundation released today Blender 4.1 as a new update to its powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics computer software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Dash to Panel Updates with GNOME 46 Support
Dash-to-panel, the popular GNOME Shell Extension, got a update few days ago with the latest GNOME 46 support
Emacs 29.3 released
security vulnerabilities uncovered in Emacs 29.2
Qubes OS 4.2.1 has been released!
Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO
The Journey of Linux’s ext2 Filesystem Comes to an End
The 30-year-old ext2 filesystem is marked as deprecated in the upcoming Linux kernel 6.9 for lacking dates support beyond 2038
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.2, Linux 6.7.11, Linux 6.6.23, Linux 6.1.83, Linux 5.15.153, Linux 5.10.214, Linux 5.4.273, and Linux 4.19.311
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.2 kernel
Thoughts on employing PGO and BOLT on the GNOME stack
First off let’s start with the basics, PGO (profile guided optimizations) and BOLT (Binary Optimization and Layout Tool) work in similar ways
Lingmo OS: A Lightweight and Modern Linux Distro to Challenge Deepin
A lightweight alternative to Deepin. Check it out
KDE Plasma 6.0.3 Is Here to Fix Some X11 Regressions and Various Crashes
Two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.2, the KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.3 as the third of five planned maintenance updates for the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series addressing more of those pesky regressions, crashes, and bugs.
Fedora 41 with Proposal to Adopt DNF5
DNF5 can replace the current package manager in Fedora 41
Windows Misery (Revenue Associated With Windows is Collapsing)
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Ubuntu Is Still My Favorite: Top Linux Distros in 2024, Ranked
Ubuntu is 20 years old in 2024, but is it still the best Linux distro available? For me, it is
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
New Oryx Pro Laptop gets HX-class CPU Upgrade, Available via Preorder
Top 10 Open Source Proxy Browsers for Online Privacy in 2024
In an era where online privacy is paramount, open-source proxy browsers offer a secure way to surf the web
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction
This is a multi-part blog looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux
10 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers
today's howtos
Games: Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy, Veloren, and More
Android Leftovers
Google Wallet adds ‘Verification settings’ on Android
Achronix and Bluespec Launch Linux-Ready RISC-V Processors for Speedster7t FPGAs
They are compatible with the full RISC-V stack, including BareMetal, RTOS, and Linux
Announcing Incus 0.7
The last Incus release before we go LTS has now been released
Regatta OS 24 is the distribution to beat for gaming on Linux
If you're a gamer and a Linux fan, Regatta OS is a Brazilian Linux distro that could be right up your alley
This week in KDE
The bug-fixing continued this week with the aim of getting Plasma 6.0.3 into a great state
Raspberry Pi Stories and Projects
Raspberry Pi news
Usage of Plasma 6’s Global Themes May Pose Serious Risks
A Reddit user reported that installing a specific global theme in KDE Plasma 6 erased all the information on their computer
Today in Techrights
ext2 filesystem driver now marked as deprecated
31 years after the start of its career in 1993
Microsoft 'Reorg' (Problems Euphemised) and Trying to Hijacking "Linux"
Software: Atuin and More (5 Lists)
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Linus Torvalds Announces the First Linux Kernel 6.9 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 6.9 kernel series for public testing.
Wine 9.5
The Wine development release 9.5 is now available