Samba 4.20 Released: Enhancements for Seamless Integration

posted by Arindam Giri on Mar 29, 2024



Samba, the popular open-source software suite that provides file, print, and authentication services for SMB/CIFS networks, has announced the release of Samba 4.20.0. This release comes after six months of development and includes several new features and improvements, particularly in the areas of Active Directory (AD) compatibility and new utilities.

Read on