Software: Stellarium, Istio, Document Freedom Day
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Free Planetarium App Stellarium 24.1 Adds Low Graphics Mode
Stellarium, the free planetarium app, release version 24.1 a day ago. Stellarium is a free open-source desktop app for Linux, Windows, and MacOS. It shows a realistic sky in 3D, just like what you see with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope.
Medevel ☛ 25 Open-source Free Audio and Music Editors for Linux, Windows, and macOS
Audio editing and music production are widely accessible in the digital age. It applies to both professional sound engineers and music enthusiasts. An array of open-source audio and music editors are available for Linux, Windows, and macOS.
This post presents 25 of these tools.
Support for Istio 1.19 ends on April 24, 2024
According to Istio’s support policy, minor releases like 1.19 are supported until six weeks after the N+2 minor release (1.21 in this case). Istio 1.21 was released on March 13th, 2024, and support for 1.19 will end on April 24th, 2024.
At that point we will stop back-porting fixes for security issues and critical bugs to 1.19, so we encourage you to upgrade to the latest version of Istio (1.21). If you don’t do this you may put yourself in the position of having to do a major upgrade on a short timeframe to pick up a critical fix.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Celebrating Document Freedom Day 2024!
Today is Document Freedom Day, which raises awareness of how open standards and open document formats provide us with the freedom to read and write as we wish: Remember when you were sent an important file that your computer couldn’t read properly?
