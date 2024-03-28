Linux-capable RISC-V soft cores for Achronix FPGAs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2024,

updated Mar 28, 2024



“Bluespec’s RISC-V processors now integrate into the Achronix 2D network-on-chip architecture, simplifying integration and enabling engineers to add scalable processing to their designs,” according to Achronix. “The network allows multiple instances of the RISC-V core to be added, and relocated to different areas of the FPGA fabric while maintaining performance.”

Developers, it went on to say, can therefore run C/C++ applications on bare metal or operating systems on hardware subsystems, with one to eight 64bit processors individually configured with floating point instructions, custom instructions and hardware accelerators.

Two integer RISC-V architectures are available: RV32I or RV64I, with pipelines up to five stages. To these can be added extensions for multiplication, atomic operations, compressed code, single-precision floating point or double-precision floating point. Modes include privilege level user, supervisor and machine.

