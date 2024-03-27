Regatta OS 24 is the distribution to beat for gaming on Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2024



Then again, productivity isn't the name of the game for Regata OS. This is about games. In fact, I'd say Regata OS is the distribution to beat for gaming on Linux. It greatly simplifies something that could easily have users new to Linux pulling out their hair.

In the end, I found Regata OS a step forward for gaming on Linux. If you're interested in giving this Linux distribution a try, download an ISO from the official Regata OS site, install it on a spare machine, and enjoy all that gaming goodness.

