Announcing Incus 0.7

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2024



The last Incus release before we go LTS has now been released!

This is quite the feature packed release as this is meant to include just about every features we want in Incus 6.0 LTS except for a few last minute minor additions.

You’ll find new features for just about everyone, from multi-cluster networking with the new network integrations, to enhanced performance on multi-socket servers with the improved NUMA support, to easier authentication with JSON Web Token support, to I/O limits for virtual machines and more USB passthrough options.

