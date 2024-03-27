Raspberry Pi Stories and Projects
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi hat camera views the world from your perspective
Many of the Raspberry Pi boards are well known for having a notably small form factor. The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is a tiny, yet powerful board o it's not surprising that when maker Jacob David C Cunningham needed something small and lightweight to power his hat clip camera project, he chose it. This device works by clipping to the bill of your hat (not your usual Best HATs for Raspberry Pi) and captures both images and video using an official Raspberry Pi camera module connected to the Pi.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ How we’re creating more impact with Ada Computer Science
Learn how user feedback drives the development of Ada Computer Science, our free online learning platform for computer science students and educators.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Wanna build a Raspberry Pi 5 cluster?
The Raspberry Pis are connected in a private network via a 1 Gbit switch, with three 256GB SSD drives providing the storage. Ceph is an open source software-defined storage solution, and is very scalable, offering interfaces for multiple storage types within a single cluster.
-
Jan Lukas Else ☛ Home Server Offline ☹️
Shutting that server down and using a less powerful Raspberry Pi for Home Assistant or even giving up on a smart home could save some bucks and watt-hours per year, but would leave me with two instead of one unused home servers. I already degraded my not so old desktop server to a home server, when I switched to a laptop as my main and only computer – but never really used it.