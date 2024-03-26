Windows TCO, Security, and More

The Rhysida ransomware attack on the British Library last October didn't have the visceral physical aspect that creates a folk memory, but it should for anyone who makes enterprise IT. Five months on, not only are significant systems not restored, they've gone forever. Remedial work and rebuilding is going to drain cash reserves intended to last seven years. It was and is bad. What makes it even more exceptional is that we now know what happened and why.

The gories are all in a substantial, detailed report released by the British Library itself. It's a must-read if your life involves any risk of a 2am phone call demanding you drive to the datacenter, even more so if it's the CEO pulling up the Teams meeting in ten minutes. Truth is, it's worth much more than a read, once you realize what the report represents. To get there, let's look at what the institution actually represents.