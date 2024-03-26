KDE Plasma 6.0.3 Is Here to Fix Some X11 Regressions and Various Crashes

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 26, 2024



The KDE devs have spent a lot of time in the second half of March addressing some X11 regressions and various crashes that the new automatic crash reporting system was able to find, in an attempt to shape the KDE Plasma 6 desktop into a great environment.

The X11 bugs fixed in KDE Plasma 6.0.3 include a Fitts’-Law-compliance regression in Qt on X11 preventing panel widgets from activating when clicking on the pixels right against a screen edge, an issue with the screen chooser OSD, and a recent regression affecting multi-monitor setups, which caused Task Manager widgets to display tasks from the wrong screen and place notifications in the center of one of the screens.

