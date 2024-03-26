Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, FreeBSD, and Mozilla
Jack Baty ☛ The Emacs howm package for notes - Jack Baty
howm is an Emacs package for taking notes. It was recommended to me recently, so I thought I’d take a look. The project page says “howm: Write fragmentarily and read collectively.” Worth a shot, right?
Jack Baty ☛ How should I define "Simplify"? - Jack Baty
The blogging option that requires the least actual thought, and is (for me) simplest is Blot, which is why I’m writing this (using Emacs) here. But the fact is that I’m still running three blogs and that’s the least simple thing I can think of.
Is it weird that I consider Emacs to be the simple option? Its actually the least simple option, but I’ve been using it for so long that it feels simple. That is, until some package update breaks something.
BSD
FreeBSD ☛ On Starting the 2024 FreeBSD Foundation Budget Journey
As we enter another year, I am excited to share our approach to the FreeBSD Foundation’s budget for 2024. Our commitment to supporting the FreeBSD community and project remains steadfast, funded entirely through the generous contributions of donations and grants.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Introducing Konstantina [Ed: "Customer Experience". This is how Mozilla views Firefox users. They are "customers".]
I’m super excited to share that Konstantina is joining the Customer Experience team to help with the community in SUMO. Some of you may already know Konstantina because she’s been around in Mozilla for quite a while. She’s transitioning internally from the Community Programs team under Marketing to the Customer Experience team under the Strategy and Operation.
Mozilla ☛ 6 takeaways from The Washington Post Futurist Tech Summit in D.C.
A full conglomerate including journalists from The Washington Post, U.S. policymakers and influential business leaders gathered for a day of engaging discussions about technology March 21 in the nation’s capital.
