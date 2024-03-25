today's leftovers
Connor Tumbleson ☛ Pi-hole: 6 years later
In 2017 I installed a Pi-hole into my network and routed all my DNS traffic through it. Today is March 23, 2024 and I've been running it ever since. This will be the 8th post in the pi-hole tag.
The Register UK ☛ About 300,000 IPs vulnerable to Loop DoS attacks
Gear and software from Arris, Broadcom, Microsoft, Honeywell (CVE-2024-1309), Brother, and MikroTik is said to be among those vulnerable to Loop DoS. In addition, products that have gone out of support from Cisco, TP-Link, and Zyxel are understood to be at risk.
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/03/24
I have been saving up posts from some long threads on the TUHS and COFF mailing lists, so you’re getting some esoteric history today. Every OS Sucks. (Youtube, via) Aztec C, which I did not know existed.
